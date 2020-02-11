Two early retirements and two teacher resignations were unanimously accepted by the Neligh-Oakdale School Board on Monday night.
The board voted to approve the resignations of two teachers — Gavin Nielson, band, and Melissa Andersen, science; as well as early retirement agreements with Linda Kuester, school librarian, and Mary Schrader, elementary principal.
Ron Beacom, N-O director of education, said the school will use this new information to reorganize and reduce its programs.
