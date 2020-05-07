North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of two additional positive COVID-19 cases on May 7th.
One positive case is a resident in Knox County. The case is in the hospital in isolation. All direct exposures are being contacted and asked to quarantine. NCDHD is currently conducting an investigation to determine the risk to the general public from this case.
The second case is a resident of Antelope County. The case contracted the illness due to a direct exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case. The case is currently hospitalized in isolation. Case investigation determined that risk to the Antelope County community from this case is low.
To limit confusion and multiple press releases of case notices each day, NCDHD is moving to limiting press releases to one time per day around 3:00 PM. If cases present with community exposure events NCDHD will notify the public as soon as the appropriate information is acquired and may occur outside of the 3:00 PM release.