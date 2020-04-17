The Elgin American Legion Post #229 recently announced its two selections for 2020 Cornhusker Boys State.
Layne Bullock, a junior at Pope John, and Joey Getzfred, a junior at Elgin Public, were named Elgin’s Boys State representatives.
Layne has been active in football, basketball, golf, one act, Junior Right to Life, March for Life, student council and quiz bowl. He is the son of Stephen Bullock and Chris and Natalie Bitney.
Joey participates in FFA, one act, football and track. He is the son of Tony and Denise Getzfred.
Unfortunately, this year’s Cornhusker Boys State has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.