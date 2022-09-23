missing

Authorities have been notified about two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). Clifford Brown #88039 and Matthew Hurich #80082 left the facility Thursday evening. They removed the electronic monitors they were wearing, which were recovered less than a block away.

Brown started his sentence on February 1, 2021. He was sentenced to just over three years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Dawson County. Brown has a tentative release date of January 19, 2023. He is a 23-year old white man, 5’6”, 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

