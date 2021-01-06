Two fire departments were called to a house fire north of Clearwater on Wednesday afternoon.
Clearwater and Neligh firefighters and rescue crews responded to Steven and Holly Thiele’s home at 85446 516th Ave., located about three miles north of Clearwater.
A motorist traveling in the area spotted smoke coming from the home and called 911 at 2:57 p.m.
Firemen worked to extinguish the fire for more than an hour and numerous volunteers were on hand to assist at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.