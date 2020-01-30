Two students from the Ewing FCCLA chapter qualified for the state STAR competition on Wednesday. Ewing’s FCCLA is led by sponsor Chelsey Greene.
Adrienne Parker and Olga Mendoza are both headed to state after their top performances in the FCCLA district contest at Atkinson on Wednesday.
Complete results from Ewing STAR participants:
Adrienne Parker - district champion, gold - professional presentation.
Olga Mendoza - runner up, silver medal - National Programs in Action
The state leadership conference will be held in Lincoln, April 5-7.