North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) regrets to inform the public of two additional notifications of deaths in the district. The first is a male in his 80s from Cherry County with underlying health conditions. The second is a male in his 80s from Holt County with underlying health conditions. The NCDHD staff and administrations send their sincerest condolences to the families during this time.
NCDHD has been made aware of 22 additional cases across the district: 1- Knox, 13-Holt, 2-Pierce, 3-Antelope, 1-Rock, 1-Cherry, 1-Boyd.
Due to the influx in cases and resources and time needed to contact cases and ensure close contacts are notified, there has been a gap created in completing recovery contacts. NCDHD reaches out to each positive case before reporting the case as recovered. NCDHD is working diligently to close the gap on active cases as quickly as possible. To increase transparency with the nine-county district we serve, NCDHD will begin to report a total number of new cases received in the last 14 days to help community members understand an estimate of active cases. For 10/16, the NCDHD region has added 317 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.
NCDHD will be hosting the following upcoming drive-through public influenza vaccine clinics throughout the district starting next week.
- Monday, October 19th 10 am – 1:30 pm Verdigre Public School (South parking lot)
- Monday, October 19th 3 pm – 5 pm Center – Knox County Court House
- Tuesday, October 20th 3 pm – 5 pm Chambers – Fire Hall
- Tuesday, October 20th 3 pm – 5 pm Ewing – City Hall (enter from Spruce Street)
- Wednesday, October 21st 8 am – 5 pm O’Neill – NCDHD (enter alley from the East)
- Thursday, October 22nd 12 p – 6p Valentine
To fast track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online prior to arrival and have a copy of your insurance card with you. If unable to complete vaccination form prior to the clinic NCDHD will have hard copies available and will be making copies of insurance cards as needed. Check our influenza vaccine clinic calendar on the VAX4LIFE page on our website for clinics that may be coming to communities near you.
Case count update as of 10/16/2020 at 4:00 PM: 1115 Total Cases (TC), 460 Recoveries (R), 20 Deaths (D), and 316 total cases reported in the last 14 days. A reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second, and total case related Deaths (D) is represented third.
Antelope: TC: 147, R:43, D: 1 Keya Paha: TC: 6, R: 2
Boyd: TC: 45, R: 12 Knox: TC: 269, R: 142, D: 1
Brown: TC: 71, R: 19, D: 2 Pierce: TC: 180, R: 91, D:8
Cherry: TC: 103, R: 58, D:5 Rock: TC: 71, R:45
Holt: TC: 223, R: 48, D: 3