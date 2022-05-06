As dozens of new candidates threw their hats into the ring, several contested races will now appear on Antelope County ballots.
The primary election will be Tuesday, May 10, and the general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.
On Feb. 28 and March 1, four more candidates filed for county commissioner, five candidates for Summerland School board, one for Elgin city council and one for the Village of Orchard.
Antelope County Clerk Lisa Payne said so many late filings are not something she has seen in the past. She added, “I think it’s tripled, but it’s fun to see that.”
Incumbent Regina Krebs was the lone county commissioner to file for District 3 by Feb. 15.
Commissioners Dean Smith of District 1 and Carolyn Pedersen of District 5 chose not to seek another term. Those vacancies stirred up some interest as each district is now contested.
Republicans Donald Lallier and Neil Williby are both vying for the District 1 seat, and Republicans Casey Dittrich and Keith Heithoff both filed for the District 5 position. Krebs will face two new contenders as Republicans Eddie Schindler and Patti Brady have entered the District 3 race. Due to all of the candidates being registered Republicans, only one from each district will make it out of the May primary.
Another large influx of candidates was aimed at the Summerland School board as eight people have filed for three positions. Jeremy Wagner, Brian Ferris, Austin Twibell, LuAnn Schindler, Mark Ramold, Mia Bergman, Scott Thiele and Dan Kerkman have all entered the school board race. Only Wagner is an incumbent board member, as current board members Candice Hoke and Marty Kerkman chose not to file for reelection. Payne said that only the top six vote-getters in the primary will advance to the general election.
Elgin Public School board’s incumbents — Lisa Welding, Todd Heithoff and Ron Bode – are all seeking another term and no new candidates added their names.
Neligh-Oakdale will need a write-in candidate to step forward or the board will need to appoint a new member. Ryan Koinzan and Kenny Reinke will be back; however, Kevin Hild did not refile nor did any other candidates.
The list of candidates for Elkhorn Valley School board has grown to six. Ross Tegeler plans to return for Elkhorn Valley, but incumbents Sonet Smutny and Mike Rood did not seek another term. In addition to Tegeler, five other candidates have filed — Sam Johnsen, Kerri Dittrich, Jerome Dittrich, Marykae Broberg and Jeremy Poulsen. All will advance to the general election, but only three will be selected in the end.
City council seats also started to fill up with new candidates.
Neligh mayor Joe Hartz and councilman Ted Hughes put their names back on the ballot, but councilman Brent Pickrel, who is up for reelection, did not. However, Stephanie Lundgren has filed for a seat on the council.
Elgin appeared to be down one as well when Duane Miller did not refile, but a new candidate entered the race. Leigh Kluthe has filed for Ward 1. Mike Schmitt is seeking another term as mayor and Mike Dvorak entered the council race for Ward 2.
Tilden’s mayor, Leo Botsford, is not seeking another term; however, two newcomers have thrown their names into the hat — Shane Livelsberger and Tom Nelson. Molly Navratil and Pat Decker are vacating their positions on the Tilden City Council, leaving Allen Smidt as the lone incumbent candidate. However, he has been joined in the running by Allen Miller, Halle Hart and Lynn Moore Jr.
Although many of the incumbent village trustees across the county have already filed for office, their deadline is actually a bit later — July 15 — since those ballots go straight to the general election. Nonincumbents seeking village positions have until Aug. 1.