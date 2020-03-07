There were no injuries when a truck hauling a wind turbine blade rolled near Neligh on Saturday afternoon.
Multiple agencies responded to an accident with a diesel fuel leak at 2 p.m. west of Highway 14. The driver was not injured and had exited the truck before first responders arrived.
According to witnesses, the truck was west bound on 846 Avenue when the back end slipped off the gravel road, causing the entire truck to roll into the north ditch. The wind may have contributed with its 35 mph gusts.
The Neligh Fire Department, Neligh Rescue and Antelope County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.