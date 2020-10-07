The “evidence portion” of the Bailey Boswell trial in Lexington is expected to conclude at the end of this week or early next week, according to Judge Vicky Johnson.
She told jurors on Wednesday that the trial is “very much on schedule” and it will take about a half day to hand it over to them once the testimony is complete.
“What that means is the lawyers will do their closing arguments and then I’ll instruct you,” the judge explained.
Once the case is in the hands of the jury, it is up to them to decide how much time they will spend on deliberations, she said.
“It is entirely up to you how you choose to go forward,” Judge Johnson said. “At that point, if you want to work until 5, if you want to work until 7 or 8, that’s entirely up to you.”
She said they will be sequestered at that time.
“That means you will be kept apart from other people,” the judge said. “It will probably be a good idea to bring a suitcase, just in case you go over.”
No matter how quickly the case proceeds, she said they plan to take Monday off due to the Columbus Day holiday and reconvene on Tuesday at the regular time.
“Obviously, those things can always change, that’s what happens, but that’s my expectation,” Judge Johnson concluded.