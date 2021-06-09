Aubrey Trail was sentenced to death for killing Sydney Loofe.
Trail, 54, appeared for sentencing in Saline County District Court on Wednesday. A three-judge panel decided his fate: Judge Vicky Johnson, Judge Susan Strong and Judge Michael Smith.
Trail read a statement directed to the family prior to his sentencing. He admitted that he lied throughout much of his trial and claimed that what he said Wednesday was the real truth. Trail said he only met Loofe once — the night he killed her.
After Bailey Boswell lured Loofe to their apartment, Trail said he attempted to pull her into their erotic and criminal lifestyle. However, Loofe was not the girl he thought she was and said she “threatened to expose my lifestyle and I killed her for it.”
Trail was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in 2019 and his co-defendant Bailey Boswell was convicted of Loofe’s murder in October 2020. Boswell’s aggravation and mitigation hearing has been scheduled for June 28-July 2.
