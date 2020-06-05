Tractor pullers of all ages will kick off pulling season in Elgin this Saturday, June 6.
Northeast Nebraska Truck and Tractor Pullers, antique tractors and kiddie pedal pullers will all get a chance to take their turn at the event, which will be located northeast of the Elgin swimming pool.
They will be certifying tractors/pickups and hope to start that at 9 a.m.
The adult tractor pull divisions are slated to begin at noon and the kiddie tractor pull is set for 2 p.m. The adult pulling events are expected to run into the evening.
There will be having two sleds this year, the big red sled, and the hotfoot. Antique tractors will hook to the hotfoot, and Northeast NE pullers to the big red. Both sleds will run at the same time. They will run all classes.
"If you bring it, you can pull it," organizer Bruce Clark said. "You do not need to be a part of any group to pull."
He said they will have "at least a couple jackpot classes for the antiques, a 4300lb 9mph, and 5300lb 10mph, those classes sponsored by Raml Bros Motorsports. There will be extra money to win the jackpots."
The jackpots added are a 5300lb 6mph, and a 5750 div 2, 3.5 mph class.