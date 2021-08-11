The champion and reserve champions were crowned at the Antelope County Fair Beef Show on Saturday.
Grady Druke earned champion senior beef showman and Dillon Moser was the reserve champion.
In the intermediate division, Karlee Broberg was named champion showman and Kayton Zwingman was reserve.
Kinley Drueke earned champion showman in the junior division and Miley Broberg was reserve champion.
For the complete beef show results, pick up the special fair insert in an upcoming edition of the Antelope County News.
To view more photos of the beef show, click the following link:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p249441804?customize=3