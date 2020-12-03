The Tilden Young Men’s Club and the Tilden Public Library are teaming up to present a Main Street Christmas Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The public is invited to take a stroll down Second street and enjoy Christmas music, festive lights and holiday treats.
Bring the kids to visit with Santa, who will arrive at 5 p.m. For social distancing purposes, kids are encouraged to hand him their Christmas lists. At 6 p.m., the community Christmas tree will be lit up at the intersection of Second and Madison streets.