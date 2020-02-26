A Tilden man accused of sexually assaulting children pleaded not guilty in Antelope County District Court on Wednesday morning.
Roger Stuckwisch, 78, has been charged with five counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Class IB felonies; and seven counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, class IIIA felonies.
The Class IB felonies carry a prison sentence — a minimum of 20 years to life for each offense. The Class IIIA felonies each carry fines of up to $10,000, up to 3 years in prison, up to 18 months post release supervision and possible restitution to the victims.
Stuckwisch is being held at the Antelope County Jail, pending posting of bond, which has been set at 10 percent of $5 million.
