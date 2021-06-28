A Tilden man was killed in a motorcycle accident at Elgin on Saturday evening.
The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a motorcycle accident involving a Tilden couple at about 5:26 p.m. The accident occurred one-half mile east of the intersection of Highway 14 and 839 Road (Highway 70).
Lucas Nygren, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene and 27-year-old Ciera Nygren was transported to Antelope Memorial Hospital by Neligh Rescue, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.
The accident remains under investigation by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department and the Neligh Police Department. No further information is available at this time.