A Tilden man is being held on a $5 million bond after he was arrested on nine counts of sexual assault of a child.
Roger Stuckwisch, 78, allegedly had sexual contact with five under aged females at his Tilden residence, according to Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler.
He was arrested Saturday by Tilden Police Chief Robert Peterson and Officer Randall Arrison.
Stuckwisch has been charged with five counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Class IB felonies; and four counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, class IIIA felonies.
He is being held at the Antelope County Jail, pending posting of bond, which Judge Donna Farrell Taylor has set at 10 percent of $5 million. The bond must be posted in open court.