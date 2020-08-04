A Tilden man could face life in prison after changing his 12 not guilty pleas to six pleas of no contest in a case involving the sexual assault of numerous children.
Roger Stuckwisch, 79, pleaded no contest to six counts in Antelope County District Court on Tuesday: Sexual assault of a child in the 1st degree, a class 1B felony; Sexual assault of a child, a class II felony; and four counts of Child abuse, class 3A felonies.
Stuckwisch was originally charged with five counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, class 1B felonies, and seven counts of third degree sexual assault of a child, class 3A felonies.
For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of the Antelope County newspaper. Don’t have a subscription yet? It’s just $35 for a year of coverage of the entire county. Click here to pay online.