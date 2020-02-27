Those wanting big city technology don’t have to sacrifice small town service with Thriftway Market in Neligh and Tilden.
Donnelle Weed said the store has received rave reviews from those who have downloaded their new phone app that allows customers to simply click the coupons they want.
While the store’s online coupons do need to be shown to the cashiers, the digital coupons are just a click away and are accessed via the phone number. For example, if a teen is picking up a few groceries for his family, a parent can select the digital coupons without even being at the store. The teen simply gives the phone number to the cashier to use the coupon.
“It’s great because there are Best Choice items and name brand items,” Weed said. “And they can use double coupons, too, with the app. If they have a printed coupon, they can still use the app for a second coupon.”
Thriftway Market introduced the app about a month ago and is already seeing shoppers taking advantage of the deals.
“People are really excited about this because it’s saving customers tons of money,” Weed said.
Rhonda Schwager said the website is similar to the app, and customers can view the recipes and meals online as well.
The Neligh location has been offering alcohol and liquor sales for more than a year and is looking to expand the area even more.
“It’s very convenient for customers to purchase alcohol while getting their groceries, so it’s been a great addition to the store,” Schwager said. “We’re taking a closer look at what items are selling and what isn’t and will try to narrow that down as we expand our offerings.”
Schwager said the stores serve people from across the county, not just Neligh and Tilden. Schwager said the Thriftway team is dedicated to providing great products at the best possible price as they promote shopping local.
For a weekly list of deals going at Thriftway, customers can text 41570. The Thriftway app is also available for download.