Usually hoops and hollers during a City Council meeting is not a good sign, but when Thriftway Market announced its plans to start carrying liquor, the yelling was nothing but positive.
“There were actually cheers at the City Council meeting,” said Emily Bromley with a laugh. “People have been wanting this for a while, so the reaction has been very positive.”
Almost like clockwork, Bromley’s comment was interrupted by a customer seeing the new products for the first time.
“O0000h, what is this?” he said, eying the bottles next to the checkout.
“Yeah, that’s been the reaction,” giggled Bromley.
She said Thriftway’s liquor supply was delivered Wednesday evening, and began their first sales began on Thursday. Thriftway Market also has a location in Neligh, which started selling alcohol about two years ago.
“We probably should have done this six months, maybe even a year ago,” she said of the Tilden location. “But we wanted to test it out in the Neligh market, and customers were very receptive to it.”
Bromley said the City of Tilden has a couple of other locations that offer carryout, but by having the alcohol sales at the grocery store, the convenience encourages people to shop locally rather than purchasing alcohol out of town.
“We’re definitely a one-stop shop,” she said. “It’s been exciting to see the reaction, and it encourages people to buy it here in Tilden.
Bromley said the Tilden Thriftway Market has implemented a few changes to make room for the alcohol, including new coolers in the front of the store that will be installed this week. By the end of the week, Thriftway Market should have cold sales.
“I think people will like that, especially since our first-day sales were very promising,” she said on Friday. “Today has been good so far, so I think this is going to be very good for our store and good for local shopping.”
Bromley called the items on the shelves now more of a “rough draft” and hodge podge of what Neligh sells. She encouraged customers to let her know what products she should carry to meet their needs.
“It’s not an exact replica of what Neligh has, but we have a lot of similar products for now. We’ll change to whatever our customers want us to carry,” she said. “Just let me know, and I’ll do my best to carry it.”