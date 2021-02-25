Ronda Schwager hated to inconvenience her customers, but she knew a few days without the frozen foods section would be huge for the longterm future of Thriftway Market in Neligh.
Employees hung signs on the freezer doors, letting customers know the big news — 22 new freezers were on their way to Neligh.
“We encouraged people to buy ahead and let them know the freezers would be down for a week,” Schwager said. “But it was less than a week. We upgraded them very quickly.”
Although the old freezers in Neligh were just 15 years old, Schwager said Thriftway wanted more efficient freezers to help them keep prices down. The investment, she said, is proof the local grocery store is committed to serving the community longterm.
“We aren’t going anywhere,” Schwager said. “We want to be the best we can be for the community, so this is an investment for both Thriftway Market and the community of Neligh.”
Schwager said employees started emptying the freezers on a Saturday. They were unplugged on Monday and the new freezers were running by Thursday.
They sold their old freezers to another grocery store, which will also be an upgrade for that store, as well.
“We’re always looking at upgrades,” she said. “We work hard to always improve what we’re offering our customers, whether it’s what we stock on our shelves or in this case, where we put our inventory, which is in our freezers. It’s important to keep moving forward.
Thriftway Market isn’t afraid of change in either of its stores. Schwager said they have seen huge benefits to adding alcohol sales to both Neligh and Tilden locations.
They also offer digital coupons to help customers save, as well as options for phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
But even with changes, Schwager said some things about the store are best left alone, including cutting their own meat.
“That’s rare these days,” she said proudly about the meat counter. “We believe in quality and customer service, and that’s why still carry out the groceries.”
Schwager said the store is extremely competitive and wants to pass along the best prices possible, which is why they have been hosting more sales events.
“We really try to find the best deals possible, and we have some great ones coming up. That’s important to us. We want to have the best prices around and keep our customers shopping locally,” Schwager said.