Three Summerland juniors have been selected as representatives for Cornhusker Girls and Boys State.
Emma Funk, the daughter of Bob and Maria Funk, and Faith King, the daughter of Brian and Chantel King, were chosen to attend Cornhusker Girls State in Lincoln this summer, June 5-11. Alex Thiele, son of Jim and Leenda Thiele, was selected to attend Cornhusker Boys State.
Summerland guidance counselor Kendra Shrader expressed her gratitude to the American Legion clubs and women’s auxiliaries who made the opportunity possible for their students.