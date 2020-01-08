Three Orchard FFA students were selected to sing in the Nebraska State FFA Choir during the Nebraska State FFA Convention.
Avery Cheatum, Kaci Wickersham and Taylor Rose Bolling submitted their auditions to the state chorus director, and will now perform with nearly 100 other Nebraska FFA members at all general sessions during convention.
Cheatum and Wickersham are juniors at Orchard High School and Bolling is a senior at Clearwater High School.
The Nebraska FFA Convention is scheduled for April 1-3 in Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.