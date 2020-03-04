Three Neligh-Oakdale juniors were selected to attend American Legion Cornhusker Boys State.
Andrew Jacobsen, Garret Belitz and Dawson Kaup will represent Neligh-Oakdale at the 2020 Cornhusker Boys State event in Lincoln, May 31-June 6.
Andrew is the son of Dave and Traci Jacobsen. He has participated in football, basketball, track, FBLA, band and National Honor Society. Garret is the son of Matt and Angie Belitz. He has been active in football, basketball, golf and FBLA. Dawson is the son of Chad and Beth Kaup. He has been active in football, wrestling, track, band, FBLA and National Honor Society.
Cornhusker Boys State will be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The programs are designed to provide youth with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.
This program originated in Illinois in 1935, has been adopted by the National organization of the American Legion, is now in operation in 49 states and this year will enroll 20,000 boys. The 2020 school will be the 80th session of Cornhusker Boys’ State, for the activity was reluctantly discontinued during World War II.