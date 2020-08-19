Three new staff members have joined the Elgin Public School faculty for the 2020-21 school year.
New this year are Superintendent Michael Brockhaus; Brandon Callahan - social studies and Haley Guenther - Spanish.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Three new staff members have joined the Elgin Public School faculty for the 2020-21 school year.
New this year are Superintendent Michael Brockhaus; Brandon Callahan - social studies and Haley Guenther - Spanish.