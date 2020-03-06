The juvenile who law enforcement sought in Elgin on Friday night was taken into custody in North Platte around 9 p.m.
According to officials, two individuals from the Youth Regional Treatment Center in Kearney were apprehended in Elgin on Friday, leading to a hunt for the third person who was believed to be in Elgin as well.
Officials said the investigation showed the female was not with the two juveniles who were apprehended in Elgin. The search in Elgin ended around 7:30 p.m.
About 90 minutes later, the missing juvenile was located in North Platte and taken into custody there.
The Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, Elgin Police, Neligh Police, Wheeler County Sheriff's Department and Nebraska State Patrol were involved in the investigation in Elgin.