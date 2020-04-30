North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County. The case and their family are in quarantine. The case is due to work-related travel in Dawson County where a high incident of confirmed cases exists and community spread is present.
NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures. A limited number of close contacts that were around the case while they were symptomatic have been identified and are in self-quarantine (staying home). At this time, risk to the general public is low as the case and close contacts are following guidance and taking necessary precautions.
NCDHD would like to remind our district communities it was announced from the office of Governor Ricketts new Directed Health Measures (DHM) for the NCDHD area will be issued on May 4th. Continue to follow current guidance through May 3rd. NCDHD will notify the district of DHM updates and changes via press, social media, and our website at www.nchd.ne.gov as we receive them.