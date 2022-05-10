Joe Lichty, owner of Lucky Joe’s Liquor Store in Neligh, is offering a lucky break to whomever stole the car ramps from outside his business along Highway 275.
Lichty said the theft was recorded by his video cameras, meaning he has the license plate of the individual who took the ramps and can identify the person responsible. However, Lichty said he’s willing to not press charges if the ramps are returned to him by Wednesday morning — May 11.
If the ramps are not returned by Wednesday, the video will be given to law enforcement.
“I want the ramps back where they were taken from. No questions asked,” he said. “But if they’re not, I’m calling the police.”