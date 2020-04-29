The Neligh Police Department has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and property stolen from vehicles, according to Chief Mike Wright.
Chief Wright said if residents believe they have a vehicle that may have been involved, please call the police department at 402-887-4335.
"I also would like to issue a reminder not to leave valuables in your vehicle and to lock your vehicles," he said. "If anyone notices any suspicious activity please call the police department immediately, no matter what time of day or night it is."