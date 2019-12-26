The Neligh American Legion has two nights of fun planned. Legendary Jim Casey and his daughter, Jessie Clark, will play on Friday, Dec. 27, from 7-11 p.m. A New Year’s Eve Fun Night is planned at the Legion as well. They will have a buffet with shrimp Alfredo or beef tips over noodles for $10. Call 402-394-8525 or 402-887-5344 for reservations. There will be pitch, cribbage, corn hole and various games with champagne at midnight.
