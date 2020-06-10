The middle of a pandemic isn’t typically the best time to buy a business, but Justin Wright and Dawn Smith doubled down and reopened Orchard’s only bar last weekend just as COVID-19 restrictions began to loosen.
The Den, formerly Double D’s Saloon, officially opened on Friday at 2 p.m. with a line of supporters eager to welcome Orchard’s newest business.
“At about 10 til 2, there were people outside waiting to come in,” Wright said. “It was great to have that kind of support.”
Smith said they named the bar The Den as a way to bridge the communities of Orchard, Ewing and Clearwater as they all come together to support the Summerland Bobcats.
“We’re the Den because we want to bring the communities together,” Smith said. “We’re hoping that we can help with that and people will want to come here after games sometimes.”
Wright and Smith officially took over the bar in April and spent the last several months remodeling. According to county records, the building defaulted to The Bank of Orchard last February, but failed to sell on foreclosure auction at the Antelope County Courthouse.
“At the foreclosure sale, there wasn’t one bid. Zero. Not one person bid,” said Wright, who worked part-time at Double D’s and handled everything from payroll to ordering the liquor.
Both owners have other full-time jobs, and said they will be managing the bar, but having assistance with several part-time employees.
Wright admitted he and Smith went from never wanting to run the bar, which is called The Den, but legally The Orchard Bar, LLC, to loving the opportunity. And the feeling is mutual for Orchard for several reasons, including that Keno will be returning to the community. Wright said the former bar brought in about $40,000 a year in Keno.
“We are thrilled to have the bar open again in Orchard,” said Village Clerk Brenda Harrison. “Keno has been greatly missed, so it’s a great thing for the community for several reasons.”
The Den features several updates, though not major changes, according to Wright. They took out the standing bar to open up the space, sheetrocked the east and west walls and finished the other walls.
They also put in three new flatscreens and will add two more, including one in the beer garden area, which has new furniture. Wright said he’s hoping to have Dave Merkel playing the outside area every couple of months.
Wright and Smith both said although owning The Den wasn’t really part of their plans, everything has worked out well so far thanks to the support of the community. They admitted it went from horrible timing to perfect timing in just a matter of months.
“When we first agreed to do this, I thought it was the worst timing,” Wright said. “I had a total hip replacement, then the COVID-19 thing went into effect. But now it’s the best time to open because things are starting to open.”
Smith added, “It turned out to be perfect timing. Everyone wants to come out now, so I do think it’s perfect.”