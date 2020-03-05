On Thursday, February 27, nine members of the Clearwater/Orchard SkillsUSA Chapter attended the Middle School Conference held in Grand Island, along with two of their sponsors, Mrs. Selting and Mrs. Williamson. The students competed in a variety of events, including Team Engineering, Metric 500, Applied Math, Job Skill Demonstration, and Prepared Speech. The Clearwater/Orchard Chapter had four students place in the top 3 of three different contests. Congratulations to Keaton Thiele and Logan Kester, who tied for 3rd in Applied Math, Sydni McConnell, who placed 2nd in Prepared Speech, and Carlee Livingston, who placed 1st in Job Skill Demonstration Open. Carlee is qualified to participate at the State Leadership Conference in Grand Island April 2-4, which is a national competition qualifier. Nationals will be held once again in Louisville, KY June 22-26, 2020.