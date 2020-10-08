The past two days of testimony in the Bailey Boswell trial have taken a wild turn as three witnesses described their relationships with Boswell and Aubrey Trail, which included talks of witchcraft, torture and killing.
Boswell is on trial in connection to the death of Sydney Loofe, formerly of Neligh. Trail was already convicted last year and awaits a December hearing on whether or not he will get the death penalty.
All three of the women said they met Boswell through Tinder. Two knew Boswell as "Jenna" and the third knew her as "Kelsey." Prior testimony has stated that Loofe knew Boswell as "Audrey" on Tinder.
Ashley Hills testified that she swiped right after seeing a Tinder photo of Boswell on all fours wearing underwear. Boswell further enticed her with promises of a "sugar daddy" who would pay her bills and give her an allowance, she said.
Hills said she "enjoyed being taken care of."
That changed months later after the time drew near to go through with the killing of Ana Golyakova, she said. After a panic attack, Hills said she told Boswell and Trail she wanted out.
Golyakova said she was more interested in "the business side of things," which included stealing and selling antiques with the couple, although she did participate in an intimate relationship for a time.
When she decided to leave, Golyakova said she was threatened by both of them, but felt "relief."
After answering "I don't remember" several times during the defense's cross examination, she finally told Todd Lancaster, "I paid three psychologists to forget this, sir."
Katie Brandle was the final of the three to testify. She had the most recent relationship with the couple and even traveled with them for several days leading up to their arrest. Although she had gone back home to Omaha, Boswell and Trail were driving her car when authorities caught up to them in Branson, Missouri.
Brandle said she was in a "dominant-submissive" relationship with Boswell, in which Boswell was the dominant. She ultimately asked Brandle, "Would you kill for me?"
Boswell was supposed to pick up Brandle on Nov. 16, but told her that she and Trail were "exhausted" and her shoulder hurt. The state alleges that Boswell and Trail killed and dismembered Loofe sometime between Nov. 15-16, 2017.
