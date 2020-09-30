More details about the recovery of Sydney Loofe’s body and the arrests of her suspected killers were revealed during the third day of testimony in Lexington on Wednesday.
Bailey Boswell, 26, is on trial for first degree murder in connection with the 2017 death of Sydney Loofe, formerly of Neligh. She also faces the offenses of improper disposal of human remains and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. Her alleged co-conspirator, Aubrey Trail, was convicted in Loofe’s death last year.
Two Iowa hotel employees were the first witnesses to take the stand on Wednesday, testifying about Boswell and Trail’s November 2017 hotel stays and their behavior — about one week after Sydney went missing.
Hunter Birdsall, manager of Days Inn at Spencer, Iowa, said the couple checked into the hotel on Nov. 23. She said Trail paid cash for one night, but later extended their stay. Birdsall said she observed them outside smoking and they didn’t appear to be nervous or in a hurry to leave.
“They were just laughing, having a good time, conversating,” she recalled.
Boswell and Trail checked out of that hotel on Nov. 26 and apparently drove to Ames, Iowa where they checked in at the Grand Stay Hotel & Suites.
Two days after they checked out of the Days Inn, Birdsall saw a Facebook post indicating they were “persons of interest” in Loofe’s disappearance and called a tipline.
On Nov. 26, Jennie Bloom, a front desk agent at the Ames, Iowa hotel remembers checking in Boswell about 3:30 p.m. She originally requested a two-night stay, but later asked for an additional night.
“Aubrey Trail stood a little farther back,” Bloom said. “She did most of the talking.”
When she finished her shift on Nov. 28, she went home and logged on to social media. Bloom read a story that said law enforcement officers were looking for Trail and Boswell, so she quickly called the tipline given.
By the time officers arrived at the hotel, the couple had fled, according to Jackie Hahn, a staff operations specialist with the FBI.
“It looked like somebody up and left and never came back for their belongings,” Hahn testified.
Left behind were a duffle bag and a WalMart bag containing items such as maps of Iowa and Texas, clothing and sex toys, she said. Defense attorney Todd Lancaster quickly objected to the relevance of the sex toys.
Three more FBI agents testified, outlining their roles in tracking down Trail and Boswell and their searches of their Branson, Mo. motel room and vehicle parked outside.
Agent Michael Maseth said a Facebook video posted by the couple eventually led to their arrest as he was able to trace the IP address to Branson and a phone number they called was to a local hotel, the Windmill Inn.
While searching the Branson hotel room, Agent Dana Kreeger said they found several cell phones, a radio, knife, protein bars and a backpack with clothing. Some similar items were found while searching the vehicle, which was registered to Kaitlyn Brandle, according to Agent Scott Bakken. There were two sleeping bags and a backpack and another bag containing “a large amount of granola bars and water,” a walkie talkie, clothing and an activation card for a prepaid cell phone.
After their Nov. 30 arrest, Trail and Boswell were transported back to Nebraska the next day, Maseth said.
The final two witnesses of the day were Investigator Robert Hurley of the Lincoln Police Department and Lt. Cory Townsend of the Nebraska State Patrol.
Hurley recalled how he was able to use phone records, connected to Trail and Boswell, to locate Sydney Loofe’s body. He said “odd” activity on a tower west of Wilber on Nov. 16 caused him to look deeper into the movements from 2:24 to 5:45 p.m. His efforts led searchers, including Townsend, to Clay County where the first bag of Loofe’s body parts were discovered on Dec. 4, 2017.
