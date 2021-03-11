A three-judge panel began hearing state’s evidence Thursday, detailing why Aubrey Trail deserves the death penalty for the “cold, calculated homicide” of Sydney Loofe.
The aggravation and mitigation hearing in Saline County District Court is expected to last two days.
Judge Vicky Johnson started the hearing by saying Trail had “waived his presence today” in order to explain his absence in the courtroom. His defense team was in attendance on his behalf. Judge Johnson said the three-judge panel of Judge Susan Strong, Judge Michael Smith and herself will make a decision based on the facts, and Trail’s sentence “will be announced at a date to be determined.”
“Mr. Trail will be present for sentencing,” the judge added.
Testimony began with the aggravating circumstances, in which assistant attorney general Doug Warner started laying the foundation to prove there was “exceptional depravity” involved in Loofe’s murder.
FBI agent Eli McBride was the first to testify and forensic pathologist Dr. Michelle Elieff took the stand next. The witnesses detailed the gruesome findings of Loofe’s dismembered body, which was cut into 14 pieces, 13 of which were recovered.
For the complete story, pick up next week's Antelope County News.