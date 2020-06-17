Erika Joy Rowan left a trail of bobby pins everywhere she went. Since the 16-year-old’s tragic death in 2008, the pins have become a sign from heaven.
Jackie Rowan remembers her daughter leaving bobby pins in the shower, on the table, everywhere that could possibly aggravate her father. Days before Erika was killed instantly on a gravel road after her car flipped over, Jackie and Erika made a quick trip to Wal-Mart. She had one instruction from Erika’s father, “Do not buy that girl any bobby pins.”
“When we got to the store, the first place she went to was the bobby pin aisle,” Jackie recalled with a chuckle. “I told her, ‘Don’t you dare tell your dad I bought you these bobby pins!’ ”
Her parents and dozens of family members spent Saturday afternoon in Neligh’s Riverside Park, walking in honor of Erika and advocating for seat belt use. After the walk, Jackie and Erik Rowan stopped at Thriftway Market to pick up a couple of items. Like a hundred other places in the last 12 years, they spotted a familiar bobby pin lying in the parking lot.
“Erik got out of the car, looked down and said, ‘She’s here, babe,’ ” Jackie recalled before adding with a whisper, “She came to Neligh with us, so we did the right thing by moving her walk here this year.”
Why Neligh?
Erika Joy Rowan of Cozad had no connection to Neligh before her tragic death, but on Saturday, dozens of people congregated in Riverside Park because they knew and loved her. For years her family has walked for Keep Kids Alive Drive 25, which is part of the Live Forward program.
Usually held at Omaha Skutt, the run/walk became virtual due to COVID-19. The Rowan family chose Neligh for several reasons, including that it was midway for most family members. It fell just days between Jackie’s birthday, as well as her sister Dianna Wheeler’s birthday. Dianna and Tim Wheeler live in Neligh, as does their daughter, Stephanie Zegers, and her family. .Another key reason is that Jackie now has stage 4 breast cancer.
“It’s time to go live, and I want to make sure I do it with her along for the ride,” Jackie said. “Neligh was amazing, and we loved every second of it.”
Jackie is on a new drug and in remission and determined to fight as long as God tells her to fight because she wants to see her daughter again on God’s terms.
“I have stage 4 breast cancer, and I don’t want to be remembered for that. I want to be remembered for raising awareness to save children in my daughter’s name. That’s the important thing in my life,” she said.
Keeping Kids Alive
It was Feb. 25, 2008, and Erika told her parents she was going to drive main street a couple of hours with friends but would be home by 9 p.m.
“It was on a Monday. I told her, ‘Do not leave city limits and wear your seatbelt,’ ” Jackie said before pausing. “She died at 8:04 p.m. on a country road seven miles in the country without her seatbelt on. She had let the other girl drive, and all three other kids were fine. Erika died instantly.”
Jackie describes Erika as outgoing and vivacious, but not perfect. The daughter of a police officer, Jackie said Erika knew not to let anyone else drive her car.
“Eighty-five percent of teenagers who die in traffic accidents are good kids doing nothing wrong,” she said.
Jackie admits she stumbled through the five years following Erika’s death. She doesn’t know how she drove to and from work. She was there but not really even living. Her counselor told her she was not in grief; she was in despair. But that ended when Erika reached out to her.
“My husband finally said, ‘You’re missing her signs.’ And he started showing me bobby pins. Everywhere we went, there were bobby pins,” she said. “The grocery store, fitness center, on a walk in the park. I have a bag where I put all of the bobby pins I find from my child, and you start seeing more when you know there are signs. You start putting your heart back together when you know she’s leaving you signs, and she’s there with you.”
Jackie realized the way out of despair was by sharing Erika. She started a fun run and later gave necklaces to mothers who lost their children and finally the Keep Kids Alive Drive 25® program.
“The only way I was going to survive was paying it forward for her. It’s all about her,” Jackie said.
It’s taken years for family members to comfortably talk about Erika. Some still struggle, but not Jackie. A proud mother, she’ll stop everything she’s doing to talk about her daughter, especially if it means someone else’s child might benefit from Erika’s story.
“There’s no greater sorrow than living without your child. Saturday I walked a 5K — 3.1 miles for my child,” she said, voice cracking. “I’d walk a million miles for Erika. I’d walk forever if that’s what God wanted me to do.”