Three fire departments worked together to keep a fire from a nearby home.
The departments responded to a cornfield fire southeast of Oakdale on Sunday afternoon, where wind was gusting at 20 mph. The fire was moving toward a nearby home when the firefighters arrived.
The fire, which started from a transmission issue with a pickup in the field near 844th Road and 528th Avenue, was called in around 3:25 p.m. Tilden and Neligh provided mutual aid to the Oakdale Fire Department. The fire was contained in the field and did not damage any nearby structures.
The Antelope County Sheriff’s Department and Neligh Rescue — along with a tractor and disc — also responded. There were no injuries.