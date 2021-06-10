TC Energy has “terminated” its Keystone XL Pipeline Project, according to a press release from the company on Wednesday.
“Construction activities to advance the Project were suspended following the revocation of its Presidential Permit on January 20, 2021,” the release stated. “The Company will continue to coordinate with regulators, stakeholders and Indigenous groups to meet its environmental and regulatory commitments and ensure a safe termination of and exit from the Project.”
Pipeline fighters said they never gave up and were thrilled with the announcement.
“We knew locally the fight was not over until TransCanada waved the white flag,” said Jane Fleming Kleeb, Bold Nebraska founder. “Now, the Nebraska Public Service Commission must prepare an order revoking the state permit they granted TransCanada. Until the Commissioners act, farmers and ranchers will continue to face TransCanada’s attorneys in court, protecting their property from an eminent domain land grab by a foreign corporation.”
