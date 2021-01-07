Summerland Bobcats

Summerland will hold its second superintendent search meeting on Thursday night, where the board will finalize the process, including community, staff and student participation.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. in Orchard.

Candidates will not be reviewed at this meeting. That process will occur on Feb. 3. 

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

  1. Introductions and Process to Date- Mr. Ehlers
    1. Posting/Brochure/Feedback
    2. Website Hits
    3. Communication to Potential Applicants
  2. Review School/Community Group Input- Mr. Tobey
    1. Oral Stakeholder Report
    2. Electronic Data Coming Later

Interview Questions- Mr. Ehlers

  1. Interview Procedures and Schedules- Mr. Tobey
  2. Identify/Finalize Stakeholder Chairs- Mr. Tobey and Mr. Ehlers
  3. Review Next Steps- Mr. Ehlers
    1. Position Closing Date:  January 14, 2021
    2. Board Meeting, February 3rd   (6:00 pm?)
      1. Meet with School/Community Chairs (5:00 pm)
      2. Review Candidates
      3. Select Finalists
      4. Finalize or Adjust Candidate Interview Schedule TBA
      5. Finalize District Interview Schedule
      6. Review Interview Questions
    3. Interviews: TBA: Selection of New Superintendent: TBA
    4. Starting Date for New Superintendent: July 1
  4. Executive Session- Discuss the 2021-22 Superintendent compensation package and contract language.
  5. Review of Principal Assignments for the 2021-22 school year 
  6. Adjournment
