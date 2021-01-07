Summerland will hold its second superintendent search meeting on Thursday night, where the board will finalize the process, including community, staff and student participation.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. in Orchard.
Candidates will not be reviewed at this meeting. That process will occur on Feb. 3.
The agenda for the meeting is as follows:
- Introductions and Process to Date- Mr. Ehlers
- Posting/Brochure/Feedback
- Website Hits
- Communication to Potential Applicants
- Review School/Community Group Input- Mr. Tobey
- Oral Stakeholder Report
- Electronic Data Coming Later
Interview Questions- Mr. Ehlers
- Interview Procedures and Schedules- Mr. Tobey
- Identify/Finalize Stakeholder Chairs- Mr. Tobey and Mr. Ehlers
- Review Next Steps- Mr. Ehlers
- Position Closing Date: January 14, 2021
- Board Meeting, February 3rd (6:00 pm?)
- Meet with School/Community Chairs (5:00 pm)
- Review Candidates
- Select Finalists
- Finalize or Adjust Candidate Interview Schedule TBA
- Finalize District Interview Schedule
- Review Interview Questions
- Interviews: TBA: Selection of New Superintendent: TBA
- Starting Date for New Superintendent: July 1
- Executive Session- Discuss the 2021-22 Superintendent compensation package and contract language.
- Review of Principal Assignments for the 2021-22 school year
- Adjournment