Nate Schwager was disappointed when he found out the Norfolk YMCA cancelled its youth tackle football program.
But that’s when the Orchard father saw an opportunity to launch a new program at county’s new school.
“Now’s the time,” Schwager said. “This is a really good thing for the community and the kids.”
Schwager, who also is vice president of the Summerland Board of Education, asked permission from the the board during Monday’s meeting to use the school’s facilities at no charge.
The board approved allowing the program to use the facilities 5-0 with Schwager abstaining. There was no discussion on a usage fee.
Schwager said he’s working with attorney Joe McNally to set up the new youth organization, which will be kept separate from the school although it will incorporate the name Summerland and potentially represent other youth activities.
He told the board that several other communities have tackle football teams.
“Towns to the east have already been doing it, so we’ll be joining a league with Plainview, Creighton, Bloomfield, Santee. There are eight of them over that way,” Schwager said. “It’s fourth through sixth grade tackle football.”
Schwager said every youth in the district at that age has been contacted with more than 30 showing interest.
He said board approval was key because equipment needs to be ordered by the end of the week.
“It’s been kind of a rush, but it’ll be a really good thing for our kids,” he said.
Schwager said there will be three home games, so each community — Orchard, Ewing and Clearwater – can host a game.
Board secretary Candice Hoke said she’s excited about the opportunity.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “We’ve traveled to Norfolk for 10 years in a row, so it’s nice to bring it here if the opportunity exists.”
Superintendent Dale Martin said he’s spoke with the school attorney, who said there should be a separate insurance policy to alleviate school liability.
The new program will host a fundraiser next weekend during Orchard’s annual celebration days. There will be a walk-up sloppy joe feed on Friday, June 24, from 5-8 p.m. in front of the Bank of Orchard.