Summerland students Alvie Bearinger and Max Shrader will sing in the 2021 Children's All-State Choir held in Lincoln this Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to elementary music teacher Sarah Kesting.
Bearinger and Schrader were among the 240 students selected to be a part of the 2021 All-State Children’s Chorus. The chorus will rehearse Wednesday on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, the host site of the 2021 NMEA Conference/Clinic. A final public concert will be held at 4 p.m. in the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
Guest conductor for the group will be Dr. Penny Dimmick, Professor of Music Education at Butler University in Indianapolis and director of the Indianapolis Children’s Choirs’ Preparatory Choirs.