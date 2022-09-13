Summerland School

Summerland Public School is located in western Antelope County between the communities of Orchard, Clearwater and Ewing.

A Summerland student has been arrested for allegedly threatening to “shoot up a school bus,” according to a school official.

Kyle Finke, superintendent of Summerland Public Schools, said on Tuesday that a student allegedly made the comments publicly on Monday, which led to his arrest by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday

