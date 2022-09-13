A Summerland student has been arrested for allegedly threatening to “shoot up a school bus,” according to a school official.
Kyle Finke, superintendent of Summerland Public Schools, said on Tuesday that a student allegedly made the comments publicly on Monday, which led to his arrest by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday
“It is the understanding of Summerland Public School that the student has been arrested and criminally charged for the threats. We will continue to work closely with the sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol and are grateful for their quick response and handling of this matter,” Finke said.
The student has not been identified at this time. Finke said he is limited with the amount of information that the school may share at this time.