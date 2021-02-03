Four superintendent candidates will interview next week to be the next leader of the Summerland School district.
During Wednesday’s special meeting, the board announced the finalists, as well as when they will be interviewing.
Monday: Kyle Finke, elementary principal at Battle Creek
Tuesday: Kevin Finkey, superintendent at Sumner-Edyville-Miller
Wednesday: Lori Liggett, Superintendent at Gordon-Rushville
Thursday: Dr. Joel D. Applegate, Superintendent at Oberlin, Kansas
Interviews will be Monday through Thursday at the Summerland Golf Course. The schedule will include a tour of the Orchard, Ewing and Clearwater communities from Ewing site principal Greg Appleby, along with meetings with community stakeholders, students, principals, certified staff and classified staff. Board members will have a meal with the candidate before a formal interview concludes the day.
Considering parent-teacher conferences on Monday and basketball games on Thursday, interviews Monday-Wednesday will begin at 9:45 a.m. and at 8 a.m. Thursday. Board members plan to deliberate and make their offer Thursday evening, prior to the basketball game in Clearwater.
Current superintendent Dale Martin announcement his retirement as the administrator in December. His contract will run through June 30. Martin previously served as superintendent of the Nebraska Unified District before Orchard, Ewing and Clearwater consolidated this year.