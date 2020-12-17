Summerland FFA took 14 members to the District Leadership Events contest at Emerson-Hubbard on Wednesday and came home with two state qualifiers
Despite the event looking a bit different due to COVID-19 regulations, the chapter did very well, according to advisor Jessy Hilkemeier.
Carlee Livingston took home first place in Jr. High Discovery Speaking with her speech on natural breeding versus artificial insemination. Levi Cronk was another state-qualifier after placing second in Junior Public Speaking with his speech on Dicamba.
Also competing at the contest were: Madison Melcher and Larissa Thomson, ag demonstration, purple ribbon; Morgan Erhardt and Eli Thiele, ag demonstration, purple ribbon; Clara Ferguson, jr. high discovery speaking, blue ribbon; and Ashley Melcher, creed speaking, red ribbon.
Summerland FFA also had two junior high quiz bowl teams, both earning blue ribbons. Members of the quiz bowl teams were Tessa Janak, Carlee Livingston, Connor Thomson, Ruger Switzer, Marcell Summers, Clara Ferguson, Jason Shaver and Wyatt Anderson.
Livingston and Cronk will compete at the State FFA Convention, held virtually, in April.