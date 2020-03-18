The Summerland Board Committee meeting on Thursday, March 19 at 3 p.m. will have a Zoom link for anyone who wants to watch from home, according to Supt. Dale Martin.
"We are going to limit the on-site meeting rooms to 10 people per CDC guidelines," Martin said.
Here is what you need to watch from home:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 267 760 681
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,267760681# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,267760681# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US
+1 301 715 8592 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 267 760 681
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adxrnUzc4f