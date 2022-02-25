The Summerland Quiz Bowl team finished third out of 19 teams in the ESU 8 tournament at Neligh on Tuesday. Lutheran High was the champion and Norfolk High was runner up.
Summerland fell to Plainview in its first match of the day 35-15, but responded with two straight wins in pool play to down Pope John 65-25 and Madison 30-0. The team joined Plainview as one of the top two teams to advance from pool play.
“We really played well after we started off with Plainview in the first match at 9 a.m.,” coach Jim Schutt said. “We turned around and beat Pope John and Madison in our pool play, and then we played really well going toward the finals and beat some good teams.”
Summerland defeated Elkhorn Valley 35-30 and Neligh-Oakdale 40-10 before facing Norfolk High in the semifinal. They were edged out 45-40. Summerland responded by downing Pierce 60-30 in the third-place match.
“We were right there, within a whisker, from going to the finals and got beat by Norfolk on the very last question,” Schutt said. “But then we played really well against Pierce and scored 60 points for third. We’re pretty happy with that.”
Team members were Jacob Behnk, Mason Hoke, Hadley Cheatum, Levi Cronk, Cassidy Bearinger and Christian Behnk. They received a trophy and individual medals for their efforts.
Other Antelope County results:
Neligh-Oakdale: lost to Battle Creek 45-10, won over Stanton 15-5, won over O’Neill 45-35, lost to Summerland 40-10.
Elgin Public: lost to Chambers 55-20, lost to Osmond 40-20, lost to St. Mary’s 10-0
Pope John: lost to Madison 20-10, lost to Summerland 65-25, won over Plainview 30-10
Elkhorn Valley: won over Lutheran High 20-15, won over Norfolk Catholic 40-0, lost to Summerland 35-30
