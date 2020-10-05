Summerland FFA took 19 members to the district dairy judging contest in Hartington last week, coming away with the chapter's first ever first place team and first place individual.
In the senior division, the team won the contest. The junior division team came in 8th and the junior high division team finished 3rd, with Carlee Livingston as the top individual in the division.
Ribbon winners in the senior division were: Kaci Wickersham, 5th place, purple ribbon; Logan Mueller, 9th place, blue ribbon; Morgan Erhardt, 16th place, blue ribbon; Collin Mullins, red ribbon; Dillon Moser, red ribbon and Tessa Peed, red ribbon. Also competing in the senior division were Madison Melcher and Taelyn Switzer.
The junior division brought two ribbon winners: Trevor Thomson and Kelton Bruhn, both earning red ribbons. Jaykwon Petite, Ashley Melcher and Cody Wickersham also competed in this division.
Carlee Livingston came away with top honors in the junior high division and earned a purple ribbon. Clara Ferguson was 8th with a blue ribbon. Also competing in the junior high division were Tessa Janak, Connor Thomson, Jason Shaver and Wyatt Anderson.
The contest boasted almost 200 competitors despite changes due to COVID-19.