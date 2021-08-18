Jacob Goldfuss, the new Summerland Agricultural Education Instructor and FFA Advisor, accepted a $2,500 donation from Austin Twibell and Aaron Hoke with H&T Seed, alongside school administrators and Summerland FFA officers.
Twibell and Hoke applied for the $2,500 grant through Corteva Agriscience back in the spring with the intent of donating it to the Summerland FFA Chapter. The money will be used to provide FFA members with the opportunity to compete in various FFA competitive events throughout the year and attend several leadership conferences.
“The FFA chapter and school greatly appreciates the donation as it comes at a pivotal time as they prepare to move into a brand new facility and start the year on August 30,” Goldfuss said. “It will immensely help the chapter get up and running in the new school and bring the chapter to the next level as they prepare to become more active and involved in the school and communities.”