The Summerland School board finished up the last of its four interviews for its new superintendent on Thursday evening.
Following the final interview, the board entered executive session to make their choice.
Board president Ed Nordby said he expects to make a decision and an offer to one of the candidates. He anticipates a decision will be announced at their board meeting on Monday.
Candidates interviewed Monday through Thursday this week were Kyle Finke, elementary principal at Battle Creek; Kevin Finkey, superintendent at Sumner-Edyville-Miller; Lori Liggett, superintendent at Gordon-Rushville; and Dr. Joel D. Applegate, superintendent at Oberlin, Kans.