Summerland Public Schools has announced its homecoming candidates and attendants for the three locations.
The coronation will be for all three locations. There will not be a homecoming parade, dance, or large get together at the school. Dress up days are listed below the candidates and attendants.
Summerland (Orchard location)
Freshmen: Cody Wickersham & Ashley Melcher
Sophomores: Trevor Thomson & Savanna Ferris
Juniors: Keegan Smith & Keara Summers
Seniors: Joesph Ferris, Collin Mullins, Anthony Umphress, Avery Cheatum, Sarah Clemens, Kylie Hewett, Grace Maxwell, Tessa Peed, Taelyn Switzer, Larissa Thomson, Kaci Wickersham
Summerland (Clearwater location)
Freshmen: Jesse Thiele & Adyson Mlnarik
Sophomores: Kellen Mlnarik & Emily Ahlers
Juniors: Colton Thiele & Calissa Kester
Seniors: Tyler Bellar, Austin Bergman, Rafe Grebin, Spencer Kester, Hunter Klabenes, Harley Snyder, Eli Thiele, Morgan Erhardt, Elly Herley, Maryssa Long, Melany Mendoza
Summerland (Ewing Location)
Freshmen: Ellie Dougherty & Barrett Stearns
Sophomores: Emma Funk & Austin Muff
Juniors: Natalie Stallbaum & Luis Mendoza
Seniors: Dalton Rotherham, Trevor Stamp, Kimberly McAllister, Kyra Nilson, Allison Schrunk, Brenna Wagner
Dress up Days and Themes
Orchard
Theme - Brands
Monday - Class group Day (must be cleared by Mrs. Cooper)
Tuesday - Movie Day
Wednesday - Quarantine/Essential Worker Day
Thursday - Red Carpet Day
Friday - Bobcat Color Day
Clearwater
Theme - Board games
Monday - Jersey Day
Tuesday - Celebrity Day
Wednesday - PJ Day
Thursday - Career Day
Friday - Bobcat Color Day
Ewing
Poster Theme is Famous Cities
Monday - Movie Day
Tuesday - Duo Day
Wednesday - Worker Day
Thursday - USA Day
Friday - Bobcat Color Day
Elementary
Monday - Disney Character Day
Wednesday - Crazy Hat & Socks Day
Friday - Bobcat Day