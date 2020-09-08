Homecoming

Summerland Public Schools has announced its homecoming candidates and attendants for the three locations. 

The coronation will be for all three locations. There will not be a homecoming parade, dance, or large get together at the school. Dress up days are listed below the candidates and attendants.  

Summerland (Orchard location)

Freshmen: Cody Wickersham & Ashley Melcher

Sophomores: Trevor Thomson & Savanna Ferris

Juniors: Keegan Smith & Keara Summers

Seniors: Joesph Ferris, Collin Mullins, Anthony Umphress, Avery Cheatum, Sarah Clemens, Kylie Hewett, Grace Maxwell, Tessa Peed, Taelyn Switzer, Larissa Thomson, Kaci Wickersham

Summerland (Clearwater location)

Freshmen: Jesse Thiele & Adyson Mlnarik

Sophomores: Kellen Mlnarik & Emily Ahlers

Juniors: Colton Thiele  & Calissa Kester

Seniors: Tyler Bellar, Austin Bergman, Rafe Grebin, Spencer Kester, Hunter Klabenes, Harley Snyder, Eli Thiele, Morgan Erhardt, Elly Herley, Maryssa Long, Melany Mendoza

Summerland (Ewing Location)

Freshmen: Ellie Dougherty & Barrett Stearns

Sophomores: Emma Funk & Austin Muff

Juniors: Natalie Stallbaum & Luis Mendoza

Seniors: Dalton Rotherham, Trevor Stamp, Kimberly McAllister, Kyra Nilson, Allison Schrunk, Brenna Wagner

Dress up Days and Themes

Orchard

Theme - Brands

Monday - Class group Day (must be cleared by Mrs. Cooper)

Tuesday - Movie Day

Wednesday - Quarantine/Essential Worker Day

Thursday - Red Carpet Day

Friday - Bobcat Color Day

Clearwater

Theme - Board games

Monday - Jersey Day

Tuesday - Celebrity Day

Wednesday - PJ Day

Thursday - Career Day

Friday - Bobcat Color Day

Ewing

Poster Theme is Famous Cities

Monday - Movie Day

Tuesday - Duo Day

Wednesday - Worker Day

Thursday - USA Day

Friday -  Bobcat Color Day

Elementary 

Monday - Disney Character Day

Wednesday - Crazy Hat & Socks Day

Friday - Bobcat Day 

